Panthers donate hundreds of backpacks to Union County students

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Students at Sardis Elementary School in Union County received backpacks full of school supplies courtesy of the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers, along with the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, gave out 400 backpacks to help students kick off the school year.

Principal Kelly Frycz told Channel 9 that it was an instrumental gesture that would help families in more ways than one.

“Especially families that have more than one or two children with parents working as hard as they possibly can,” Frycz said.

“The purpose of the distribution is really to equip students and give them the essential tools that they need to be successful the minute they walk into a classroom,” said Riley Fields, the Director of Community Relations for the Carolina Panthers.

Notebooks, folders, and pencils were not the only things students received. The team hosted a high-energy pep rally aimed at setting the tone for the school year.

“I was like us; we get this. I knew the kids were gonna go crazy; I knew that it was gonna be something amazing,” Frycz expressed.

Fields said the Panthers wanted to use the opportunity to share with students how they can be successful during the school day.

“One is getting nine hours of sleep each night. Two fuel their bodies by eating breakfast and lunch. Playing 60 minutes each day and then, of course, the fundamental building block, reading 20 minutes each day,” Fields explained.

The students told Channel 9 they have everything they need to finish the school year off strong.

