Two unaffiliated candidates run for Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE — Two candidates who are running to serve Charlotte on the city council have their work cut out for them just to get on the ballot.

Lia White and Robin Emmons want to run for Charlotte City Council as unaffiliated candidates. But the process isn’t easy.

An unaffiliated voter who wants to run for the city council has to collect signatures of registered voters to qualify for the ballot.

White wants to run in District 2 against Malcolm Graham.

Emmons wants to run in District 3 against Tiawana Brown.

They each need about 1,400 signatures to get on the ballot.

And they told Channel 9’s Joe Bruno that the challenge of canvassing and asking for help has been a rewarding experience.

“I work at Camp 7:00 to 6:00, and so I get off from 6:30 to 8:00, or I’ll say, by time the sun goes down, I’ll knock on doors,” White said. “I’ve been doing community events. I’ve been reaching out to local businesses to see if I can leave petitions there.”

And Emmons said she can see the benefits to the process.

“I want to say that the bar is obviously higher, but I think maybe the outcome is better,” she said. “It has really been so gratifying to talk with people and to earn the respect and the credibility of getting on the ballot rather than putting a sign in the yard and giving a political pitch.”

