Tyber Creek plans $500K pub at South End site

CHARLOTTE — The next chapter is in the works for Tyber Creek Pub. The South End neighborhood pub is gearing up for a second phase at 1501 S. Mint St., part of the Gold District.

Owners Maynard Goble, Tommy Timmins and Kevin Devin expect to invest up to $500,000 to create an intimate pub there. An existing red brick building on that site will be transformed to capture Tyber Creek’s welcoming feel, where the focus is on genuine connection and the community, Goble says.

“That’s kind of the piece we’re most excited about — bringing that bar back to life again,” he says.

The project is in permitting, with a goal of opening the venture this fall.

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