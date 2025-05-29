UNC Charlotte administrator out after undercover DEI video goes viral

CHARLOTTE — A UNC Charlotte administrator is no longer employed after a viral video on DEI-related policies.

According to the university, the video was taken undercover by a non-profit aimed at exposing corruption, law-breaking, and public policy failures.

In it, the employee is heard implying that work related to diversity, equity, and inclusion was still happening on the campus.

In February, the Department of Education gave universities an ultimatum to eliminate diversity initiatives or risk losing federal funding.

VIDEO: NC House passes bill banning DEI in state agencies

