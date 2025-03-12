North Carolina Senate votes to eliminate DEI initiatives in public schools

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Senate passed Senate Bill 227 on Tuesday, aiming to eliminate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives in public education to focus on core curriculum and free speech.

Senate Bill 227, titled “Eliminating ‘DEI’ in Public Education,” seeks to prohibit the promotion of discriminatory policies and practices in public schools.

According to the WTVD, the bill’s supporters argue it will ensure schools concentrate on essential academic subjects and foster an environment that respects diverse opinions.

“We do see an achievement gap between black and brown boys,” said Christina Spears, president of the Wake County Chapter of the North Carolina Association of Educators, who opposes the bill.

“My focus is, who gets to decide what makes people uncomfortable?” asked Democratic Sen. Val Applewhite during a debate, expressing her opposition to the bill.

The bill prohibits schools from having a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office, division, designated employee, or any similar unit.

It is designed to comply with a Trump-era executive order, ensuring the state continues to receive over $3 billion in federal funding.

Supporters of the legislation argue that DEI programs require students to judge others based on race, sex, or other immutable factors, which they believe detracts from academic excellence.

“Our children are the ones disadvantaged when DEI policies take precedent over academic excellence,” said Sen. Michael Lee.

Opponents of the bill, like Christina Spears, argue that DEI programs have tangible benefits for students, particularly in addressing achievement gaps.

Raleigh resident Jessica Strauss expressed concern that banning DEI could harm young adults by pushing a false narrative.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration, where its future remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, another bill in the House proposes raising teachers’ pay and reinstating education-based salary supplements.

VIDEO: Judge blocks ending of government support for DEI programs, citing free-speech rights

Judge blocks ending of government support for DEI programs, citing free-speech rights









©2025 Cox Media Group