UNC Charlotte men’s basketball team makes history with record-setting win

CHARLOTTE — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team is doing something no other team has done in school history.

This weekend, the 49ers won their 8th straight conference game, setting a new record. They did it in front of a sold out crowd in Halton Arena for the first time since 2013.

The win streak comes under interim coach Aaron Fearne. He said the environment was magic.

“And I’ve been part of a lot of big games in my past, but whew, that was a fun one,” he said. “That’s a fun one for sure.”

The win over Eastern Carolina University tied Charlotte for the seventh longest win streak in the country.

The 49ers are on the road Tuesday night against South Florida.

