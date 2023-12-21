UNC Charlotte was paid tens of thousands to host Famous Toastery Bowl

CHARLOTTE — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte was paid tens of thousands of dollars to host the Famous Toastery Bowl, Channel 9 has learned.

Channel 9 obtained the contract for the bowl game through an open records request. It states ESPN Events paid UNC Charlotte $20,000 to host the game.

The contract allowed ESPN to keep all revenue from ticket sales.

It also said UNC Charlotte had to provide people for several jobs like ushers, security and ticket sellers, but it was ESPN’s responsibility to pay them.

Western Kentucky defeated Old Dominion in the bowl game on Monday.

