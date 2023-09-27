UNC Charlotte’s football stadium expansion lands record $25M gift from local exec

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte real estate magnate Smoky Bissell is donating $25 million to UNC Charlotte to help fund an $81 million expansion of the football stadium that will double seating capacity to 30,000, CBJ has learned.

Bissell’s commitment, confirmed by the school Wednesday afternoon, was contingent on the school matching that amount, a problem solved last week when the N.C. legislature tucked a $25 million allocation for the school’s athletic department into the $30 billion state budget.

“This is a transformational challenge gift from Smoky and Margaret Bissell — the largest our program’s history — and we are grateful for their incredible generosity,” Hill told CBJ. “We are also extremely thankful for the state’s appropriation, which puts us in scoring position. We still have fundraising to do to get across the goal line, and with the Charlotte community’s help, we can get there.”

