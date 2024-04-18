UNC System policy could dissolve diversity staff positions

NORTH CAROLINA — The University of North Carolina System just passed a policy that could dissolve some of its diversity staff, the Associated Press reports.

The policy in question revolves around the system’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion regulation adopted in 2019. It established several DEI roles and a council dedicated to diversity.

But the Board of Governors, which oversees the 17 public universities in North Carolina, voted unanimously to reverse or replace that policy.

The move will be up for another vote next month before it could take effect.

