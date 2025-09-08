Union County deputies take over as primary law enforcement in Town of Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. — Union County Sheriff’s deputies will now be on patrol as the primary law enforcement in the Town of Wingate.

In July, Wingate leaders voted to disband the police department, citing cost, staffing, turnover, and liability. So they contracted the Sheriff’s Office.

And the deputies are already patrolling the Wingate University campus, town manager Brad Sellers said.

“Matter the fact, I saw one yesterday,” Sellers said. “My wife and I were coming home from church, and he was running radar. We’re very grateful to see them. Just the presence of them has reassured our citizens.”

One spokesperson told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that deputies had assisted campus security with a few minor incidents last week and took part in an event educating students on drinking and driving.

These deputies in Wingate are driving SUVs that are unique to the town. The cars feature the Town of Wingate’s name as well as pictures of bulldogs to pay homage to Wingate University’s mascot.

Deputies are fielding calls with the University, too.

Sellers said the town is looking forward to this next chapter in local law enforcement. And they don’t want to forget about the police department, which has been around since 1901.

So the old Wingate Police Department is undergoing renovations to serve as the new Sheriff’s Office building. Officials said renovations should be complete soon.

“They’re going to do a collage on the inside of the building where you walk in to reflect like a Wingate patch, car, and transition up to the Sheriff’s Office,” Sellers said.

Deloise Alexander said she has lived in Wingate for 25 years and has only had to call the police once.

“I don’t have concerns,” she told Esposito.

The town has signs flashing on the side of US 74 announcing the changes. And Sellers said the former officers have moved on.

“It was two Fridays ago, was our last officer,” Seller said. “His last shift was two Fridays ago. To my knowledge, all of our officers have found work.”

