Union County sheriff defends hiring of deputy seen mishandling K-9 in past video

The Union County sheriff is responding to public outcry about one of his recent hires.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey hired James Hampton as a deputy.

Video from 2021 emerged of Hampton, who was with the Salisbury Police Department, lift a K-9 by the collar during training.

At the time, the department said he violated policy but quit before they could fire him.

Cathey stated in a message to the community on Wednesday that he stands by the hire and has no intention to fire him.

“Deputy Hampton has shown that he is more than the man depicted in this one minute of video ... and has shown sincere remorse for his actions,” he wrote, in part.

VIDEO: ‘Horrific’: Former Salisbury cop sworn in as Union County deputy despite alleged K-9 abuse

‘Horrific’: Former Salisbury cop sworn in as Union County deputy despite alleged K-9 abuse

©2025 Cox Media Group