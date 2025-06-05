Union County family escapes house fire; community rallies to help rebuild

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County family is safe but lost everything in a house fire investigators say started with an air compressor and now, neighbors are stepping in to support them as they start over.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson spoke with the family as they get support from neighbors along Haden Drive off New Town Road near Waxhaw.

The Union County Fire Marshal ruled it an accident.

Investigators believe an air compressor was plugged into one car, pumping air into a tire on a pickup truck, which started the fire.

Everything the Robinsons own is gone.

“Material things can be replaced but someone’s life can’t,” said Veronica Robinson.

Robinson sees beyond the damage.

“All I can think about is my mom,” she said. “All I can think about is her. What if I lost her?”

Robinson said she was in her bathroom Monday morning when she heard a visiting family member banging on the door.

“I saw that the flames were starting to jump onto the house,” Robinson said. “And when I [had] seen that, I immediately ran back in the house, ran to that room right there, and got my mom out.”

Robinson said her daughter-in-law helped her oxygen-dependent father escape.

He’s recovering in a hospital as her family works to figure out what’s next.

“I’d be completely lost if it wasn’t for the community coming together and just helping any way they can anyway,” Robinson said.

She credits her neighbor, Kristen Marcum, for calling 911 and coordinating donations through a GoFundMe account.

Robinson said she was reminded of what she does have.

“This has really taught me what paying it forward means and just taught me to slow down and smell the roses,” she said.

The Red Cross is helping them with temporary housing.

She’s waiting for her renters and car insurance to come through.

