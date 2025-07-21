Union County investigation ends in convictions for armed drug traffickers

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two Union County men have been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison following a coordinated investigation into drug distribution and illegal firearm trafficking.

Christopher Murrtia Diaz and Gustavo Vergara Avalos pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges related to distributing cocaine and trafficking firearm conversion devices, commonly known as ‘Glock switches.’ These devices convert handguns into fully automatic weapons, posing a significant risk to public safety.

The investigation, which began in late 2023, was conducted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina. It led to the seizure of 10 firearms, 26 Glock switches, a machine gun, and additional cocaine.

The sentencing of Diaz and Avalos marks a significant step in addressing illegal firearm trafficking and drug distribution in Union County

