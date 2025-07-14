Two expected in court after Burke County drug trafficking bust

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are set to appear in Burke County court Monday facing drug trafficking charges after a significant seizure by deputies.

Nicholas Bollinger and Emily Clawson were arrested in connection with the raid.

Police say they executed a search warrant on a residence along Leger Road in Valdese on Friday, resulting in the confiscation of fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and several firearms, including one that was reported stolen.

Both suspects are currently held in jail without bond.

