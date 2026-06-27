Union County man charged following attempted home break-in near Waxhaw

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s deputies in Union County say they arrested a break-in suspect not long after the crime, thanks to the victim’s detailed story.

This unfolded early Saturday morning, just outside Waxhaw.

Hector Dios-Flores is charged with breaking and entering to terrorize and injure.

Deputies say he tried to break into a home on Old Waxhaw Road early Saturday morning.

The homeowner told Channel 9 that he and his wife confronted Dios-Flores.

His wife had a firearm.

They say Dios-Flores threated them, but then ran off.

Deputies say the couple’s description and doorbell camera video helped them catch the suspect in a school parking lot nearby.

He is in the Union County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

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