Union County pastor accused of sex offenses with victim under 15

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a local pastor is facing four felony charges of statutory sexual offense with a child.

UCSO said detectives began investigating Waymon Jordan Sr. of Waxhaw in late February after they got a report of a child sex assault.

According to court documents, Jordan is accused of crimes that go back to 2022. The same victim is listed in four different charges of statutory sex offense with a child under 15.

Waymon Jordan Sr.

Channel 9 learned that Waymon is a pastor at Greater Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Waxhaw.

The sheriff’s office says Jordan posted a secured $200,000 bond and has since been released from jail.

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing and they’re asking for anyone with information to come forward by calling 704-283-3789.

(VIDEO: Sheriff pushes back against ICE with timeline of man’s arrest)

Sheriff pushes back against ICE with timeline of man’s arrest

©2025 Cox Media Group