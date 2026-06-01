Union County student’s voter registration efforts result in 200 new voters for 2024

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — At 18 years old, Nyla White from Union County has achieved two degrees and is committed to boosting participation in local elections.

White successfully registered 200 people to vote for the 2024 election. Her personal mission aims to inspire others to share their voices in the democratic process.

White graduated from Union County Early College with a high school diploma and also earned an associate degree from South Piedmont Community College, both located on the same campus.

Her career aspirations shifted after the 2020 George Floyd protests, leading her to pursue civil rights law. Before the protests, White considered a career in health care.

White, a graduate of Union County Early College and South Piedmont Community College, noted how a seemingly small event could lead to a significant change in direction.

“It was something that was so small, seemingly on the news, that kind of snowballed into me wanting to build a career around it. And now I want to pursue civil rights law,” White said.

White also engaged in community service projects with the Union County NAACP, where she met state and national leaders. This involvement inspired her to become a School Voters Ambassador.

Her efforts as an ambassador resulted in 200 new voter registrations for the 2024 election. White described this achievement as a significant personal milestone.

“It was wonderful. It was something that truly was a personal benchmark of mine, because I wanted to make an impact on my community, but I didn’t really know how,” White said.

When people questioned the importance of their vote, White often shared the story of the 2023 Monroe mayoral race, which ended in a tie and was decided by a coin toss.

White emphasized the relevance of the story, stating, “I always tell that story because it really does matter.”

White plans to attend North Carolina Central University to pursue a double major in political science and psychology, with intentions of continuing to law school.

She offered a piece of advice to others: “There is a reason that that dream is in your heart, and as long as you keep going toward it, you’ll achieve it.”

White helped voters register for the North Carolina primary. Students heading to college in the fall are encouraged to determine how they plan to vote in the upcoming election.

For those registered to vote in South Carolina, a candidate guide is available here.

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