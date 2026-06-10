University City Partners budget to jump 60% as tax rate rise, district expands

CHARLOTTE — University City Partners stands to boost its annual budget by more than 60% through a tax rate increase and an expanded district — both approved as part of the new city government budget taking effect July 1.

Now begins the hard work of spending the money effectively. President and CEO Keith Stanley told CBJ that much of the next year will be spent collaborating with residents, businesses and other stakeholders on next steps, with an emphasis on improving public safety and cleanliness.

University City Partners has four full-time employees, including Stanley. He said the new initiatives are likely to require one or more additional employees as well as outside contractors.

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