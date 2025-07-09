Unknown substance found in food at Wadesboro Bojangles drive-thru

WADESBORO, N.C. — An investigation is underway after an unknown substance was discovered in food purchased at the Bojangles drive-thru in Wadesboro.

The Wadesboro Police Department responded to the incident after the individual who bought the food reported experiencing numbness in their mouth.

A preliminary field test was conducted on the substance, which did not indicate the presence of any controlled substances.

The unknown substance was found in a biscuit, prompting the customer to notify authorities.

Complaints of insects found in food at the same Bojangles location have also been reported.

All findings have been shared with the Anson County Health Department, which will conduct a formal inspection of the establishment.

