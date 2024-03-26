UPS to cut dozens of jobs at west Charlotte hub

CHARLOTTE — Shipping and logistics giant UPS (NYSE: UPS) is cutting dozens of jobs at its west Charlotte facility due to a slowdown in volume.

United Parcel Service Inc. expects to lay off 75 employees, most of whom are part-time workers, at its warehouse hub at 1815 W. Pointe Drive, the Atlanta-based company said in a notice sent on March 22 to the N.C. Department of Commerce. Some of those workers are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

