Uptown Charlotte restaurant in historic home set to close after seven-year run

CHARLOTTE — Poplar Tapas is calling it quits after seven years.

The Fourth Ward restaurant’s last day of service will be Oct. 7. It has become a gathering place for neighbors and the Charlotte community alike. It is located in the historic Morrison House, at West 10th and North Poplar streets.

Lucia Zapata Griffith and Bruno Macchiavello — also the chef — are behind the venture. They teased plans for a new concept when announcing the closure.

Keep reading here.

(WATCH BELOW: Longtime Charlotte soul food restaurant La’Wans permanently shut down)

Longtime Charlotte soul food restaurant La'Wans permanently shut down





©2023 Cox Media Group