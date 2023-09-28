Uptown Charlotte restaurant in historic home set to close after seven-year run

CHARLOTTE — Poplar Tapas is calling it quits after seven years.
The Fourth Ward restaurant’s last day of service will be Oct. 7. It has become a gathering place for neighbors and the Charlotte community alike. It is located in the historic Morrison House, at West 10th and North Poplar streets.
Lucia Zapata Griffith and Bruno Macchiavello — also the chef — are behind the venture. They teased plans for a new concept when announcing the closure.
