Uptown hotel evacuated after water main break, crews working on repair

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water says crews are working to repair a water pipe affecting service Uptown Friday morning.

The break happened around 3 a.m. in the 100th block of West 6th Street near North Tryon Street.

The Dunhill Hotel had to be evacuated likely due to the low pressure from the water main break.

UPDATE: The Dunhill Hotel had to be evacuated likely due to the low water pressure due to the watermain break. @CharlotteFD was dispatched probably because the alarm system thought it detected sprinkler activation. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/TwBWrpzcx1 — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) August 15, 2025

Charlotte Water says the repair will require an outage for an estimated 6 to 8 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

