Uptown hotel evacuated after water main break, crews working on repair

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water says crews are working to repair a water pipe affecting service Uptown Friday morning.

The break happened around 3 a.m. in the 100th block of West 6th Street near North Tryon Street.

The Dunhill Hotel had to be evacuated likely due to the low pressure from the water main break.

Charlotte Water says the repair will require an outage for an estimated 6 to 8 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

