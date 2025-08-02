Water main break causes outages near south Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE — A water main break in south Charlotte is causing outages for the immediate area.

Charlotte Water crews responded just after 9 a.m. to work on repairs to the water main at the intersection of Remount Road and Distribution Street.

Officials said water is expected to be restored within six to eight hours.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

