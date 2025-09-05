Uptown road closures for the Diocese of Charlotte Eucharistic Congress

CHARLOTTE — The city is expecting 10,000 people to participate in the Diocese of Charlotte Eucharistic Congress this weekend.

Road closures for the Diocese of Charlotte Eucharistic Congress

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, there will be closures on Tryon Street between West Brooklyn Village Avenue and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for staging of the event.

The Eucharistic Procession will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The walk will begin at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, taking Tryon Street from West Martin Luther King Boulevard, down West Third and South Brevard Streets back to the Charlotte Convention Center.

