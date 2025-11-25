Uptown road closures for Thanksgiving Eve Parade

CHARLOTTE — Thousands are expected to attend this year’s Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte.

The parade route will begin along North Tryon Street from 9th Street to Good Samaritan Way with additional road closures expected until late Wednesday evening.

Here is a full listing of the road closures:

9 a.m. Tuesday

Tryon Street will close between Brooklynn Village Avenue and Good Samaritan Way.

5 a.m. Wednesday

Tryon Street will close between 9th Street and 11th Street

9th Street will close between College Street and Church Street

10th Street will close between Church Street and Tryon Street

Montford Point will close between Tryon Street and College Street.

4 p.m. Wednesday

Tryon Street will close between 9th Street and Morehead Street.

All cross streets will close along Tryon Street between College Street and Church Street.

All streets will reopen by midnight, Friday morning.

