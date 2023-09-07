Uptown’s McColl Park project adds renowned landscape architect Walter Hood to design team

CHARLOTTE — The $10 million public park planned at Trade and Tryon streets in honor of retired Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl Jr. has added nationally recognized landscape architect Walter Hood to its design team, organizers told CBJ.

Hood’s firm, Hood Design Studio, is based in Oakland, California. Hood grew up here, graduated from West Charlotte High School and earned his bachelor’s degree at N.C. A&T State University. He is also chair and professor of landscape architecture and environmental planning and urban design at the University of California, Berkeley.

Hood Design will work with local firm Bolton & Menk, formerly known as ColeJenest & Stone, to design the one-third acre park.

