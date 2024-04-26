Uptown’s priciest condo hitting market

CHARLOTTE — Uptown Charlotte’s most expensive condo is set to come on the market in the coming days at $4.8 million.

It’s in the exclusive Trust building at 139 S. Tryon St., currently or once home to famous residents such as former Charlotte Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan, ex-Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton , and musician of American Idol fame Chris Daughtry.

The property is slated to officially hit the market on May 3, said Shane McDevitt, listing broker and owner of local residential real estate firm The McDevitt Agency.

