Urban League celebrates graduation of largest class

CHARLOTTE — A special graduation was held in Queen City on Thursday.

Dozens of people celebrated the completion of workforce development training through the Urban League of Central Carolinas.

This is one of the program’s largest graduating classes, with 105 students who all finished 10-week certification programs in HVAC, electrical, and certified nursing assistant trades.

“The Urban League is a place to empower communities,” Lee Salter, Director of Corporate Partnerships and Marketing at the Urban League of Central Carolinas, said. “We’re here in the city of Charlotte to change the trajectory of the lives of those that are underserved and underemployed.”

Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor, Julie Su gave the keynote speech on Thursday.

The Urban League offers classes in Microsoft Suite, banking, and customer service; all training is free.

In June, registration will begin for fall classes.

