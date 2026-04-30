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Use-of-force lawsuit against CMPD likely heading to trial

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Use-of-force lawsuit against CMPD likely heading to trial
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Protestors say they were corralled and tear-gassed by police during a 2020 protest in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. — A use-of-force lawsuit against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is likely heading to trial.

ALSO READ: Judge deliberating after hearing arguments in CMPD kettling lawsuit

A judge decided on Thursday not to grant the city’s motion to dismiss it.

Protestors say they were corralled and tear-gassed by police during a 2020 protest in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Last month, both sides were in court asking for a ruling in their favor.

A jury will decide if police used illegal force. A trial date is set for early November unless both parties don’t settle before then.

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