USPS to raise prices for mail services after the holidays

CHARLOTTE — After the holidays, you will have to pay more to mail a package.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) said prices are going up just over 5% for ground advantage, priority mail, and priority mail express starting on January 21.

The cost of forever stamps may also increase from 66 to 68 cents. Prices for post office box rentals, international mail, and special services may be adjusted as well.

Those changes would need to be approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

