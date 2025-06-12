Vacant brewery site lands golf-themed venue

CHARLOTTE — This vacant brewery in lower South End is being transformed into a golf-focused entertainment destination.

Tap In will meld state-of-the-art golf simulators with craveable food and drinks in a sports bar setting. It will be located at 255 Clanton Road — formerly home to Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

Husband-and-wife team Miller and Laura Safrit are behind Tap In. Miller Safrit described the experience as classic country club meets new wave golf.

“From aspiring pros looking to up their golf game to big gatherings for coworkers, family, and friends, Tap In guarantees a good time,” he says.

