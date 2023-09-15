Verizon employee hurt after car crashes into store in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Verizon employee has been hurt after an 81-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into the cellphone store Thursday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the Statesville Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a car accident involving the Verizon building on Glenway Drive.

At the scene, officers found a 2013 Chevrolet Cruise that had collided with the building. The car was being driven by an 81-year-old woman, with an 85-year-old man in the passenger seat.

Both the occupants of the vehicle received medical attention but were not injured in the accident. However, a Verizon employee near the point of impact was taken to the emergency room with minor injuries.

Police said the employee was not directly struck by the vehicle but was hurt by flying debris from the collision.

The Statesville Fire Department conducted an investigation to ensure the structural integrity of the building remained intact.

No charges have been filed in connection with this case.

VIDEO: Car crashes into building in west Charlotte

Car crashes into building in west Charlotte









©2023 Cox Media Group