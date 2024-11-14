‘Very difficult decisions’: Gaston County eliminates Community Support Services Division

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County announced the elimination of its Community Support Services Division Wednesday evening.

According to County Manager Matt Rhoten, 11 positions are being eliminated.

The departments under the Community Support Services Division, Hope United Survivor Network, Veterans Services, and ACCESS will be resigned within the county, and their services are expected to be unaffected.

Rhoten said the work being done on the opioid crisis and homelessness in Gaston County will be shifted to other staff within the Department of Health and Human Services.

“These are very difficult decisions we don’t take lightly, knowing these changes impact valued staff and their families,” Rhoten said. “Our CSS staff did excellent work, but we also have a responsibility to our taxpayers to be as efficient with our resources as possible, and sometimes that means having to make a hard choice.

The county is expected to save nearly $1.5 million annually through the elimination of these positions, according to Rhoten.

It is also assessing the future use of the CSS building on Long Avenue, which could lead to additional savings.

