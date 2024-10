Chopper 9 Skyzoom was in the skies over the mountains Monday where there were great views of vibrant orange and red-colored leaves.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Chopper 9 tour of fall leaves in mountains

The colors are more vibrant because Hurricane Helene brought heavy rainfall in September followed by no rain for most of October.

In the video at the top of this webpage, see the colors flourish from Chopper 9 Skyzoom.

20-foot Fraser fir in Avery County chosen for next White House Christmas tree













