Victim identified in deadly Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis Police officers responded to the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, where Craig Andrew Mullis, 48, was found dead on the front lawn of the home. Mullis died from a single gunshot wound following a physical altercation with a relative.

Investigators determined that the physical altercation between Mullis and the relative led to the relative discharging a firearm, which struck Mullis. At this time, no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

The investigative report from the incident will be turned over to the Rowan County District Attorney.

The name of the relative involved in the altercation will not be released by authorities as the investigation remains ongoing.

The Rowan County District Attorney will determine whether to prosecute based on the investigative report.

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