Victim identified in east Charlotte homicide case; suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE — Police identified the victim in an east Charlotte homicide as Evelin Carolina Enamorado-Cisnado, 26, and arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection with the crime.

The investigation began Tuesday at an apartment complex off Central Avenue. A DoorDash driver at the location initially reported to authorities that another woman was dead at the scene.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they discovered Enamorado-Cisnado’s body hidden inside a closet.

The victim had been wrapped in blankets and towels, Channel 9 learned from a Thursday court hearing.

Officers located and arrested Lhis Birito Costa, 23, on Wednesday. She is being held in the local jail without bond after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified her as the person who killed Enamorado-Cisnado.

Lhis Birito Costa

Birito Costa appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. During the proceedings, prosecutors detailed statements the suspect allegedly made to police.

Birito Costa told investigators she shot the victim after Enamorado-Cisnado said she was in a relationship with someone else.

Court documents indicate that Birito Costa is not in the United States legally. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has since placed a detainer on her.

VIDEO: 23-year-old in custody after unidentified woman’s death in Charlotte

23-year-old in custody after unidentified woman’s death in Charlotte

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