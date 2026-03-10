Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after officers discovered a woman deceased in the 4300 block of Central Avenue on March 10.

Officers were responding to a welfare check shortly after 4:30 p.m. when they found the victim with life‑threatening injuries and pronounced her dead at the scene.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Search, Operations Command, and Victim Services responded to begin the investigation and process evidence.

Detectives say the case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide unit or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

