Video shows four Canadians saved from capsized yacht off North Carolina coast

Four mariners from Canada sheltered in a life raft when their chartered catamaran capsized on Saturday off the coast of North Carolina.

The Coast Guard said they received an emergency signal at 12:18 p.m. from the Moon Dragon, a charter yacht.

An aircrew flew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to the scene 140 miles southeast of Wilmington, N.C.

In the air, they saw the overturned catamaran and a covered life raft. They say the survivors were in the raft and used a radio to talk with the aircrew.

A helicopter was then launched to hoist the four survivors from the water.

No injuries were reported, but the catamaran remains partially submerged.

“The ocean is unpredictable and unforgiving, and this case represents perfectly the value of being prepared at sea,” said Petty Officer First Class Austin Lang, operations unit controller.

Petty Officer Lang said that the proper gear and preparation by the mariners may have saved their lives.

“These sailors had the right gear on board, it worked, they knew how to use it, and it’s because of that we were able to find them and bring them home safely.”

The Coast Guard issued a hazard-to-navigation safety broadcast to mariners traveling in the area.

