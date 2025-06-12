Video shows slow-speed chase involving S.C. man in excavator

LADSON, S.C. — New dash camera video shows police in South Carolina chasing a man driving an excavator.

It happened over the weekend in Ladson, which is northwest of Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department says Johnny Mesa damaged a building before leading officers on a slow-speed chase.

Mesa allegedly ditched the excavator and ran into the woods before being arrested.

According to our partners at WCIV, Mesa faces charges of failure to stop for a blue light, malicious injury to real property, and malicious injury to real property enhancement.

