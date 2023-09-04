Video shows truck driving on tracks in South End

CHARLOTTE — Someone was driving a truck on the light rail track in South End, as seen in a video posted on Barstool 49′ers Instagram page.

Based on the video at the top of the page, it looks like the truck was driving by the CATS stop at Bland Street in front of the old Hot Taco spot.

LYNX Blue Line stops, Source: CATS

Channel 9 has asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and CATS about the incident.

There has not been any impact to light rail schedules.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

