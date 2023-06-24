Vikings defensive end hosts free youth football camp in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — Lucky young athletes in Shelby got to spend the day with an NFL player during a free youth football camp on Saturday.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard hosted his first free youth football camp at Crest High School on Old Boiling Springs Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bullard and other NFL officials worked with students on the field, running plays and drills, speaking with students, and even hosting giveaways.

Free lunch and water were given to the students after their hard work on the field.

