Violent crime spree in Charlotte leaves community in shock

CHARLOTTE — A crime spree in Charlotte resulted in tragedy when 38-year-old Justin Carlton was murdered, leading to a series of violent events involving suspect Joseph Andrade.

The incident unfolded as Andrade allegedly stole a car and crashed into a home, leading to a series of violent events that culminated in a police chase and shootout near Pinky’s Westside Grill.

“He had such a loving and enduring spirit,” said Charlene Martin, Carlton’s aunt, describing him as a kind soul with dreams.

After the initial crash, Andrade reportedly stole a white car and crashed it into a home, prompting neighbors to become aware of the danger.

A neighbor recounted hearing gunshots and a bang as the car hit the house.

Police say Andrade then entered a nearby home, where a man reported that his wife had been kidnapped by Andrade.

The suspect and the kidnapped woman fled in her red SUV, leading to a high-speed chase with police.

“It was terrible to see what happened cause you don’t expect someone to get kidnapped,” said one neighbor.

During the chase, Andrade fired shots at officers, but no police were injured.

The chase ended when the SUV was boxed in, allowing the kidnapping victim to escape.

Witness David Freeman described the scene as “terrifying,” noting the quick thinking of the kidnapping victim as she escaped the vehicle.

“I was freaking out,” Freeman described.

Andrade attempted to flee on foot and reportedly pointed a gun at police, who returned fire, resulting in his death.

Another man remains critically injured from the initial scene off Hoskins Road.

Carlton’s family told Channel 9 that they are heartbroken that their loved one was not as fortunate. They said the one question that haunts them is, “Why?”

“Yeah, we would like to know more about what happened and what led up to it,” said Martin. ”He was the apple of our eye, and he’s going to be greatly missed.”

The community is left in shock as investigators continue to search for answers, with no indication that Andrade knew any of his victims.

