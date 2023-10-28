Volunteers begin preparations for Charlotte’s annual Thanksgiving Eve Parade

Charlotte’s annual Thanksgiving Eve Parade is still weeks away, but it takes a months of preparation to light up the night in Uptown.

Volunteers spent their Friday decorating and painting at the parade warehouse in Fort Mill.

‘We like to put the floats together and make sure everything looks just right before we take them out for day of,” said Shawn Halliday, a crew lead volunteer. “It’s a really good push toward the end of the build to get that ready to go.”

Preparations began in August for the 77th year of the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade. Volunteers have been refurbishing, cleaning and buffing up the floats and inflatables.

The 77th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade will return to light up the night on Tryon Street once again this year. The Parade will step off on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 22 at 5:.

The parade is on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 5:45 p.m. through Tryon Street.

(WATCH: Opa! Yiasou Greek Festival returns for 45th year)

Opa! Yiasou Greek Festival returns for 45th year

©2023 Cox Media Group