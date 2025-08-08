Volunteers guide sea turtle hatchlings to safety at Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — Sea turtles are emerging from the sand at Oak Island, marking a significant event in the local wildlife calendar, ABC affiliate WWAY reported.

The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program has documented groups of hatchlings making their way to the ocean, with volunteers setting up paths to guide them safely.

The nesting season for sea turtles at Oak Island runs from May 1 to Oct. 31, with late July and August being the peak times for hatchlings to emerge.

So far, 75 nests have been found, and about a third of these have already hatched.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to report sightings of nesting turtles or hatchlings heading to the water by calling the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program at (910) 945-8888, a phone line staffed 24/7.

