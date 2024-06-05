Volunteers rebuild Iron Station bridge washed out by heavy rain

IRON STATION, N.C. — People who live in Iron Station have a new bridge after heavy rains washed out the only way in and out of their neighborhood.

Chopper 9 flew over Amity Lane on Tuesday as crews worked on the bridge.

The work is being done by Mennonite Disaster Services and Lutheran Disaster Relief.

Heavy rains in January washed out the bridge for the second in 10 years. Each time, 26 families were stranded.

It’s not clear how long the repair work will take.

