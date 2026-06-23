Wadesboro man charged with felony copper wire theft

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Wadesboro man was arrested and charged in connection with two incidents of copper wire theft from a worksite in Lilesville.

According to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Gerald turned himself in on June 15 after an investigation into the thefts at the Power Grid Services worksite near Ingram Mountain and Dr. Sorrell roads.

Christopher Gerald

Deputies say the first incident happened on May 20. Workers reported that four sections of copper wire, measuring six feet in length, had been cut and stolen from the site. Then on June 3, workers discovered an additional eight to 10 feet of wire had been stolen.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a suspect vehicle and the individual investigators believed was Gerald.

Gerald is now facing multiple felony charges.

He was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

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