Charlotte-Mecklenburg animal shelter temporarily waives adoption fees for cats

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is celebrating Adopt A Cat Month by waiving all adoption fees for cats and kittens.

The “Red, White and Mew” adoption event runs through July 5. This promotion coincides with “kitten season,” when shelters across the country experience a dramatic increase in cats and kittens entering their care.

Currently, officials say 79 cats and 150 kittens are being cared for at the shelter.

All adopted cats and kittens will go home spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you aren’t ready to adopt, ACC also encourages fostering. Bringing a cat in, even just for a short period of time, can free up valuable space in the shelter and give cats a break from the shelter environment.

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