Walk in south Charlotte helps raise funds for education about Childhood Apraxia

CHARLOTTE — Several people gathered for a very special walk on Saturday: the 2023 Walk for Apraxia.

Childhood apraxia is a rare motor speech disorder that causes someone to have a difficult time peaking.

Currently, there is no cure, but treatments like speech therapy can help children with apraxia thrive.

The organizers of Saturday’s walk told Channel 9 that events like these can help raise awareness and possibly lead to faster diagnoses.

“It’s roughly one in a thousand kids affected by this, and you don’t get to meet them through school usually. so it gives kids a chance to meet other kids like them,” Nicole Pedrotty, an organizer of the event, said.

Money raised at Saturday’s event went to the nonprofit Apraxia Kids, which helps teach parents and speech professionals about childhood apraxia syndrome.

(WATCH BELOW: Cabarrus Co. hosts first 5K aimed at spreading awareness about suicide)

Cabarrus Co. hosts first 5K aimed at spreading awareness about suicide





©2023 Cox Media Group