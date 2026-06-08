59 residents displaced following four-alarm fire at Rowan County apartment complex

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The fire marshal’s office says that 59 residents have been displaced following a four-alarm apartment fire in Rowan County on Saturday.

For most of them, arrangements are being made to get permanent housing because they won’t be able to return.

The complex erupted in flames around 7 p.m.

“That’s when I see a huge black flame,” said Aleshia Wood, a neighbor. “It must have just erupted.”

From the start of the fire, it was neighbors rushing to see what they could do.

Joel Bates helped a mother and her child. He said people couldn’t get out through the fire, so they jumped out of the building.

“I was there to catch them,” Bates said.

“One of my neighbors, major shoutout to her, she was definitely running and trying to bang on neighbors’ doors to get them out,” said Wood.

On Sunday afternoon, Deputy Fire Marshal Allyson Summitt held a news conference.

“There were individuals who jumped from the third floor. Everyone is OK. We have some minor injuries,” Summitt said. “Right now, what we are telling the residents is to prepare for a long-term movement.”

23 units were affected. Some residents will be allowed to recover items in their apartments with a firefighter escort. The Red Cross is helping them with housing.

In terms of a cause, that is still a question, but investigators know where the blaze started.

“The point of origin was on the balcony, I can confirm,” Summitt said. “There have been rumors of a grill. I will confirm that it was not a grill. I will say that were are able to rule that out. We have not been able to identify the cause.”

People have been asking what they can do to help residents. Officials are telling them to hold off on buying supplies for now. They will release a list perhaps sometime on Monday.

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