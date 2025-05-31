Walkers, runners gather at high school to raise awareness, funds for ALS

CHARLOTTE — More than one hundred people gathered at Mallard Creek High School for Beacon of Hope for ALS’s inaugural 3K.

Organizers said 110 people participated in a walk/run to raise money and awareness for those affected by ALS in the Charlotte area.

The 3K started at 9 a.m. at Mallard Creek High School. The run/walk was followed by a health fair that included ALS information, vendors, a life coach, a nutritionist, healthy food instruction, a vegan food truck, face painting, and an ICEE truck.

The Beacon of Hope for ALS Foundation was founded by Tammy Hall after her husband was diagnosed with ALS in 2020. The group works to provide and advocate for those affected by ALS.

“We are so proud and humbled by the amazing turnout today. Next year we hope to be even bigger,” Hall said.

To learn more about the organization, visit its website here.

